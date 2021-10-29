Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on JetBlue Airways Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:JBLU)

JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) – Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for JetBlue Airways in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 26th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie anticipates that the transportation company will earn $0.45 per share for the quarter. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for JetBlue Airways’ FY2023 earnings at $2.85 EPS.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The transportation company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 28.27% and a negative return on equity of 41.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 300.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.75) earnings per share.

JBLU has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.77.

JetBlue Airways stock opened at $14.15 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.18. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.04. JetBlue Airways has a fifty-two week low of $10.96 and a fifty-two week high of $21.96.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the second quarter worth $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the third quarter worth $31,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the first quarter worth $32,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 1,693.5% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,224 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the second quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

About JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and most legroom.

Featured Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.