Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on Stepan’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:SCL)

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) – Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Stepan in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 25th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.11 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.12. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Stepan’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.91 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.01 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stepan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

SCL opened at $120.12 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $115.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 0.70. Stepan has a one year low of $109.08 and a one year high of $139.30.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The basic materials company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.18. Stepan had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 7.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. This is an increase from Stepan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Stepan’s payout ratio is presently 21.48%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Stepan by 27.4% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 23,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 5,017 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stepan by 6.2% in the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 3,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stepan by 18.5% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stepan by 18.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Stepan by 7.3% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 75.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Stepan

Stepan Co engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty and intermediate chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers a range of surfactant chemicals such as anionic, cationic, nonionic, and amphoteric surfactants.

