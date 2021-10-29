SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.17 EPS

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.17), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $46.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.66 million. SeaSpine had a negative return on equity of 19.31% and a negative net margin of 19.46%. SeaSpine’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. SeaSpine updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS.

SPNE stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.04. 10,014 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,890. SeaSpine has a twelve month low of $12.43 and a twelve month high of $22.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $547.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.87 and a beta of 1.19.

Get SeaSpine alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SPNE shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of SeaSpine in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on SeaSpine from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SeaSpine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 7.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,996 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 2,023.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 69,028 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 65,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 14.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 86,613 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 10,658 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

About SeaSpine

SeaSpine Holdings Corp. operates as a medical technology company. The firm engages in the design, developmen and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of patients suffering from spinal disorders. It products include thoracolumbar hardware, cervical hardware, orthobiologics, and spine pure strip.

See Also: What is Compound Interest?



Receive News & Ratings for SeaSpine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaSpine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.