SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) Trading Down 4.7% After Earnings Miss

SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE)’s share price traded down 4.7% during trading on Friday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $13.60 and last traded at $13.94. 2,092 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 156,890 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.62.

The medical equipment provider reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.17). SeaSpine had a negative return on equity of 19.31% and a negative net margin of 19.46%. The firm had revenue of $46.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of SeaSpine from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of SeaSpine in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SeaSpine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SeaSpine presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its holdings in SeaSpine by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 719,808 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,323,000 after acquiring an additional 15,881 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 714,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,239,000 after purchasing an additional 9,458 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 350.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 52,896 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 41,154 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of SeaSpine during the 2nd quarter valued at about $392,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 2,023.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 69,028 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 65,777 shares in the last quarter. 73.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.54. The stock has a market cap of $499.38 million, a P/E ratio of -11.89 and a beta of 1.19.

About SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE)

SeaSpine Holdings Corp. operates as a medical technology company. The firm engages in the design, developmen and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of patients suffering from spinal disorders. It products include thoracolumbar hardware, cervical hardware, orthobiologics, and spine pure strip.

