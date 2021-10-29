SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) Trading Down 4.7% After Earnings Miss

SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE)’s share price traded down 4.7% during trading on Friday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $13.60 and last traded at $13.94. 2,092 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 156,890 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.62.
The medical equipment provider reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.17). SeaSpine had a negative return on equity of 19.31% and a negative net margin of 19.46%. The firm had revenue of $46.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of SeaSpine from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of SeaSpine in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SeaSpine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SeaSpine presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.80.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.54. The stock has a market cap of $499.38 million, a P/E ratio of -11.89 and a beta of 1.19.
About SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE)
SeaSpine Holdings Corp. operates as a medical technology company. The firm engages in the design, developmen and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of patients suffering from spinal disorders. It products include thoracolumbar hardware, cervical hardware, orthobiologics, and spine pure strip.
