Security National Bank of SO Dak Reduces Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Security National Bank of SO Dak decreased its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,886 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 607 shares during the quarter. T. Rowe Price Group accounts for approximately 1.6% of Security National Bank of SO Dak’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Security National Bank of SO Dak’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $2,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TROW. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 319.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 130 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 812.5% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 984.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 206 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.70, for a total transaction of $238,855.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Sebastien Page sold 7,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.95, for a total value of $1,694,023.65. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 35,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,785,173.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,817 shares of company stock worth $3,622,239 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock traded up $3.08 on Friday, reaching $218.37. 15,358 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,058,239. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $209.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $198.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.18. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.94 and a fifty-two week high of $224.55.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.04). T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 35.82% and a net margin of 41.93%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.09%.

TROW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $211.00 to $204.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. boosted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $234.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.07.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

