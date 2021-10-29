Security National Bank of SO Dak Sells 4,418 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Security National Bank of SO Dak trimmed its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,418 shares during the quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CL. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 306.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,263,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,765,000 after acquiring an additional 4,724,331 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,547,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 130.1% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 4,479,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,098,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532,438 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 68.2% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,126,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,462,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425,525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CL shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $84.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.75.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,290 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.11, for a total transaction of $1,605,141.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Sally Massey sold 610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $47,079.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,621.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,798 shares of company stock worth $1,800,304. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CL traded down $0.38 on Friday, reaching $76.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,315,288. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.10, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.19. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $74.01 and a 12-month high of $86.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 293.48%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 58.82%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

