SEGRO (LON:SGRO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $1,313.50

SEGRO Plc (LON:SGRO)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,313.50 ($17.16) and last traded at GBX 1,311.75 ($17.14), with a volume of 124946 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,298.50 ($16.96).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SGRO. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of SEGRO from GBX 1,220 ($15.94) to GBX 1,335 ($17.44) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of SEGRO from GBX 875 ($11.43) to GBX 1,100 ($14.37) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,175 ($15.35) target price on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of SEGRO from GBX 1,250 ($16.33) to GBX 1,310 ($17.12) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,266.33 ($16.54).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.52. The company has a market cap of £15.49 billion and a PE ratio of 6.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,254.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,139.62.

In other news, insider Linda Yueh acquired 4,716 shares of SEGRO stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,270 ($16.59) per share, with a total value of £59,893.20 ($78,250.85).

About SEGRO

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

