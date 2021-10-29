Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.420-$1.420 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.65 billion-$10.65 billion.

Seiko Epson stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.87. The company had a trading volume of 28,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,566. The firm has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.48. Seiko Epson has a 1 year low of $5.47 and a 1 year high of $10.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.18.

Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. Seiko Epson had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Seiko Epson will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Seiko Epson Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of information equipment. It operates through the following business segments: Printing Solutions, Visual Communications, and Wearable & Industrial Products. The Printing Solutions segment offers Inkjet printers, serial impact dot matrix printers, page printers, color image scanners, large-format inkjet printers, industrial inkjet printing systems, printers for use in POS systems, label printers and related consumables, office papermaking systems, personal computers and others.

