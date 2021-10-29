Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) Shares Sold by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. cut its holdings in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) by 57.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 774,102 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,059,321 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.58% of Select Medical worth $32,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SEM. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 2,313.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,922,468 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $81,243,000 after buying an additional 1,842,821 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 105.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,905,066 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $80,508,000 after buying an additional 978,383 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 412.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 829,819 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $34,529,000 after buying an additional 667,908 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,363,386 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $522,477,000 after buying an additional 644,827 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Select Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,155,000. 77.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SEM opened at $32.78 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.70 and a 200-day moving average of $37.44. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.36. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $20.80 and a twelve month high of $43.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Select Medical had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 32.52%. Equities research analysts forecast that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Select Medical’s payout ratio is currently 26.46%.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Select Medical from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Select Medical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.20.

In other Select Medical news, CEO David S. Chernow sold 139,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $5,043,337.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Marilyn B. Tavenner sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.23, for a total transaction of $362,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $869,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Select Medical

Select Medical Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of medical rehabilitation services. It operates through the following segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation and Concentra. The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment serves patients with debilitating injuries and rehabilitation needs that cannot be adequately cared in a medically intensive environment, such as a skilled nursing facility.

