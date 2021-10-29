Semler Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMLR) CEO Douglas Murphy-Chutorian Sells 1,250 Shares

Semler Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMLR) CEO Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.03, for a total transaction of $180,037.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Douglas Murphy-Chutorian also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 18th, Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 1,250 shares of Semler Scientific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.36, for a total transaction of $171,700.00.

On Monday, October 11th, Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 1,250 shares of Semler Scientific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.01, for a total transaction of $161,262.50.

On Monday, October 4th, Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 1,250 shares of Semler Scientific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total transaction of $159,100.00.

OTCMKTS:SMLR opened at $145.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $116.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.71. Semler Scientific, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.01 and a fifty-two week high of $147.00. The company has a market cap of $985.54 million, a P/E ratio of 54.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.76.

Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.22. Semler Scientific had a net margin of 43.39% and a return on equity of 68.78%. The business had revenue of $14.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.53 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Semler Scientific, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Colliers Securities reissued an “average” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on shares of Semler Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Semler Scientific from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Semler Scientific from a “d-” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target (up previously from $151.00) on shares of Semler Scientific in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Semler Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Semler Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.75.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMLR. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Semler Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Semler Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth about $986,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Semler Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,380,000. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Semler Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,103,000. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Semler Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,237,000. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Semler Scientific

Semler Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of technology and software solutions to improve the clinical effectiveness of healthcare providers. Its multi-test service platform, WellChec, comprehensively evaluate its customers patients for chronic disease, including heart attacks and strokes, using its QuantaFlo product as well as other tests.

