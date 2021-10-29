Sempra Energy (SRE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.66 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 10.40%. Sempra Energy’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Sempra Energy to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

SRE stock opened at $129.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Sempra Energy has a 12-month low of $114.66 and a 12-month high of $144.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.73.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is 54.79%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SRE shares. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $154.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $152.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.43.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.