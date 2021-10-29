ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Given New $700.00 Price Target at Truist

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its price objective raised by Truist from $640.00 to $700.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on NOW. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on ServiceNow from $775.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities increased their price target on ServiceNow from $639.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on ServiceNow from $550.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $796.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $697.31.

ServiceNow stock opened at $691.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $136.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 818.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.92. ServiceNow has a 52 week low of $448.27 and a 52 week high of $694.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $634.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $564.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 3.30%. ServiceNow’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that ServiceNow will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 2,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.89, for a total transaction of $1,493,828.49. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 8,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,128,164.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 4,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.89, for a total value of $2,676,663.17. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $891,241.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,867 shares of company stock worth $18,292,144 in the last 90 days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 901 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 23,182 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. now owns 3,816 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,311,000. 85.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

