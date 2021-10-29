ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) PT Raised to $716.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its price target increased by UBS Group from $650.00 to $716.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $796.00 to $807.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Summit Insights assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a buy rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $695.00 to $725.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $697.31.

Shares of NYSE:NOW traded up $1.46 during trading on Thursday, reaching $689.16. 8,061 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,355,913. ServiceNow has a fifty-two week low of $448.27 and a fifty-two week high of $694.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $136.52 billion, a PE ratio of 818.70, a P/E/G ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $634.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $564.85.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ServiceNow will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Susan L. Bostrom sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.40, for a total value of $2,076,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $821,292. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 4,553 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.89, for a total transaction of $2,676,663.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,516 shares in the company, valued at $891,241.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,867 shares of company stock valued at $18,292,144. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 25,180 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,838,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 30,423 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $16,719,000 after buying an additional 7,172 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,832,470 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,416,525,000 after buying an additional 80,628 shares during the period. First Growth Investment Manager LP raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 5,759.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Growth Investment Manager LP now owns 11,191 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,150,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,088,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

