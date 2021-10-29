ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SREV) Shares Sold by Kennedy Capital Management Inc.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SREV) by 27.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,414,809 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,710,681 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ServiceSource International were worth $6,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceSource International by 144.6% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 178,203 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 105,347 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceSource International by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,179,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after buying an additional 44,763 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of ServiceSource International by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 73,756 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 45,277 shares in the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ServiceSource International during the 2nd quarter worth about $280,000. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceSource International by 96.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 58,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 28,854 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceSource International alerts:

NASDAQ SREV opened at $1.31 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.38. ServiceSource International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.12 and a 12 month high of $2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $128.22 million, a P/E ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 1.99.

ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. ServiceSource International had a negative return on equity of 12.26% and a negative net margin of 11.25%. The business had revenue of $46.31 million during the quarter.

In other ServiceSource International news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.42 per share, for a total transaction of $28,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders purchased a total of 58,674 shares of company stock worth $84,411 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

About ServiceSource International

ServiceSource International, Inc engages in the provision of performance-based customer success and revenue growth solutions. It offers inside sales, revenue retention, sales enablement, and channel management services. The firm serves hardware, software, cloud and medical devices markets. The company was founded by Michael A.

Featured Article: How Short Selling Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SREV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SREV).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceSource International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceSource International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.