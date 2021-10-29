SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,965 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,690 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Globalstar were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Globalstar by 9.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 126,380 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 11,279 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Globalstar by 17.7% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 87,124 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 13,089 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Globalstar during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Globalstar by 83.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,469 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 17,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Globalstar by 327.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,384 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 17,916 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GSAT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Globalstar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Globalstar from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th.

GSAT opened at $1.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.00 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.19. Globalstar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.29 and a 12-month high of $2.98.

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $30.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.36 million. Globalstar had a negative net margin of 77.20% and a negative return on equity of 22.14%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Globalstar, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Globalstar

Globalstar, Inc engages in the provision of mobile satellite services. It offers voice and data communications services to following markets: recreation and personal; government; public safety and disaster relief; oil and gas; maritime and fishing; natural resources, mining, and forestry; construction; utilities; and transportation.

