Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) Shares Sold by Blackstone Inc

Blackstone Inc reduced its stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 749,551 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 120,344 shares during the quarter. Blackstone Inc owned about 0.19% of Shell Midstream Partners worth $11,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHLX. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Shell Midstream Partners by 725.7% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,533,720 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $22,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347,975 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 76.5% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 216,662 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 93,876 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Shell Midstream Partners by 26.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 45,931 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 9,604 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 4.9% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 98,166 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 4,546 shares during the period. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Shell Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,108,000. 19.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Shell Midstream Partners stock opened at $12.30 on Friday. Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 12-month low of $8.17 and a 12-month high of $16.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.65. The company has a current ratio of 5.82, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.76.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $148.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.45 million. Shell Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 96.96% and a net margin of 111.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 1st. Shell Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 96.00%.

SHLX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 2nd. Barclays upgraded Shell Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Bank of America started coverage on Shell Midstream Partners in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $12.50 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Shell Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.21.

In other Shell Midstream Partners news, insider Steven Ledbetter acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.28 per share, for a total transaction of $49,120.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shell Midstream Partners Company Profile

Shell Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets. Its assets consist of entities which hold interest in crude oil and refined products pipelines and a crude tank storage and terminal system. The company was founded on March 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

