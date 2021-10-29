Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. Shore Bancshares had a net margin of 21.15% and a return on equity of 7.76%.

NASDAQ SHBI traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.48. 67,534 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,600. Shore Bancshares has a 1 year low of $10.32 and a 1 year high of $18.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.20 million, a P/E ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Shore Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.80%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHBI. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Shore Bancshares by 37.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,976 shares of the bank’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 3,008 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Shore Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $320,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Shore Bancshares by 2.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 97,817 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,639,000 after buying an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Shore Bancshares Company Profile

Shore Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses. Its services include checking accounts, various savings programs, mortgage loans, home improvement loans, installment and other personal loans, credit cards, personal lines of credit, automobile and other consumer financing, safe deposit boxes, debit cards, 24-hour telephone banking, internet banking, mobile banking, and 24-hour automatic teller machine services.

