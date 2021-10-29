Short Interest in AKITA Drilling Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AKTAF) Declines By 83.3%

AKITA Drilling Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AKTAF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 83.3% from the September 30th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of AKTAF stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $1.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,446. AKITA Drilling has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.81 and its 200-day moving average is $0.83.
About AKITA Drilling
