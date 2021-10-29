Short Interest in Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCTF) Drops By 68.5%

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCTF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 68.5% from the September 30th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 17.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS ANCTF remained flat at $$38.40 during midday trading on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.67. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 52 week low of $29.28 and a 52 week high of $42.00.
About Alimentation Couche-Tard
See Also: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?
Receive News & Ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.