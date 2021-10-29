Short Interest in Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCTF) Drops By 68.5%

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCTF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 68.5% from the September 30th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 17.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ANCTF remained flat at $$38.40 during midday trading on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.67. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 52 week low of $29.28 and a 52 week high of $42.00.

About Alimentation Couche-Tard

Alimentation Couche-Tard, Inc engages in the operation of independent convenience stores. It sells goods for immediate consumption, road transportation fuel, and other products mainly through company-operated stores and franchises stores. It operates under Circle K, Ingo, Couche-Tara brands. The company was founded by Alain Bouchard, Jacques D’Amours, Richard Fortin, and Réal Plourde in 1980 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

