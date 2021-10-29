Short Interest in Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:AMAM) Decreases By 75.6%

Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:AMAM) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decline of 75.6% from the September 30th total of 12,700 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of analysts recently commented on AMAM shares. Cowen started coverage on Ambrx Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.30 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Ambrx Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Ambrx Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ambrx Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,156,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ambrx Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,727,000. Fosun International Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ambrx Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,879,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ambrx Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,824,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Ambrx Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $640,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.72% of the company’s stock.

AMAM stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.60. 15,890 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,839. Ambrx Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $11.03 and a fifty-two week high of $22.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.41.

Ambrx Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage biologics company, focuses on discovering and developing engineered precision biologics (EPBs) using its proprietary expanded genetic code technology platform. Its lead product candidate is ARX788, an anti-HER2 ADC, which is investigated in various clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer, gastric/gastroesophageal junction (GEJ) cancer, and other solid tumors, including ongoing Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer and gastric cancer.

