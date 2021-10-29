Short Interest in Arçelik Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:ACKAY) Drops By 89.5%

Arçelik Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:ACKAY) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 89.5% from the September 30th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Arçelik Anonim Sirketi in a research note on Monday.

Shares of ACKAY stock traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $17.69. 502 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,089. Arçelik Anonim Sirketi has a one year low of $15.09 and a one year high of $24.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.85 and a 200-day moving average of $18.96.

Arçelik AS engages in the production, distribution, sales and marketing of consumer durable goods, and consumer electronics. It operates through the following segments: White Goods, Consumer Electronics and Other. The White Goods segment comprises of washing machines, dryers, dish washers, refrigerators, ovens, and cookers.

