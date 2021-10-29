Short Interest in Atlas Arteria Limited (OTCMKTS:MAQAF) Decreases By 96.0%

Atlas Arteria Limited (OTCMKTS:MAQAF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 315,000 shares, a decline of 96.0% from the September 30th total of 7,915,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,150.0 days.

OTCMKTS:MAQAF remained flat at $$4.58 on Friday. Atlas Arteria has a 1 year low of $4.05 and a 1 year high of $5.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.70.

Get Atlas Arteria alerts:

Atlas Arteria Company Profile

Atlas Arteria Ltd. owns, operates and develops toll roads . It operates through the following segments: APRR, ADELAC, Dulles Greenway, and Warnow Tunnel. Its projects include toll roads, bridges, tunnels, and investment in entities in the same industry sector. The company was founded on December 16, 2009 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

Further Reading: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Arteria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Arteria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.