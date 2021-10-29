Short Interest in Atlas Arteria Limited (OTCMKTS:MAQAF) Decreases By 96.0%

Atlas Arteria Limited (OTCMKTS:MAQAF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 315,000 shares, a decline of 96.0% from the September 30th total of 7,915,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,150.0 days.
OTCMKTS:MAQAF remained flat at $$4.58 on Friday. Atlas Arteria has a 1 year low of $4.05 and a 1 year high of $5.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.70.
Atlas Arteria Company Profile
