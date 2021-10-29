Short Interest in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN) Declines By 59.1%

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a decrease of 59.1% from the September 30th total of 19,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

MYN traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.77. 59,205 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,497. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.08. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund has a 52-week low of $12.47 and a 52-week high of $14.67.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.0515 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 17.8% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,259 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 19.9% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,105 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund during the first quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund during the first quarter valued at $210,000. 13.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund. The company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes and New York state and New York city personal income taxes. It seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing its assets in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New York state and New York city personal income taxes.

