Short Interest in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) Rises By 190.6%

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,900 shares, a growth of 190.6% from the September 30th total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 123,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of BST stock traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $54.67. 80,146 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,807. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a one year low of $42.01 and a one year high of $62.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.52.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from BlackRock Science and Technology Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.49%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Company Profile

Blackrock Science & Technology Trust operates as a mutual fund-closed end investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide income and total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. It focuses on investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of science and technology companies.

