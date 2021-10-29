Short Interest in Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) Decreases By 76.7%

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 90,400 shares, a drop of 76.7% from the September 30th total of 387,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.2 days.

Shares of CGIFF traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.41. The stock had a trading volume of 10,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,126. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.72. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 52 week low of $3.09 and a 52 week high of $7.00.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CGIFF shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. CIBC lifted their price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$8.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Desjardins upgraded Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$6.25 to C$7.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.93.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund engages in the provision of portfolio of industrial chemicals and value-added services. It operates through the following segments: Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals, Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals, Electrochemicals, and Corporate. The Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals segment markets sulphuric acid, liquid sulphur dioxide, sulphur, sodium hydrosulphite, sodium bisulphate, and zinc oxide.

