Short Interest in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Expands By 110.8%

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,900,000 shares, an increase of 110.8% from the September 30th total of 5,170,000 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,640,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SID shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $4.75 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 24th.

SID traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.09. 387,107 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,264,790. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.23 and a 200 day moving average of $7.84. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $10.33.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $2.54. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional had a net margin of 34.69% and a return on equity of 105.00%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 19,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,527,000. Shilanski & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 26,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares during the period. Apexium Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 218,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 13,838 shares during the period. 2.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional engages in the production and sale of integrated steel. It operates through the following segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. The Steel segment offers flat steel, long steel, metallic containers, and galvanized steel. The Mining segment encompasses the activities of iron ore and tin mining.

