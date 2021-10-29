Short Interest in Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) Increases By 281.0%

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 236,600 shares, a growth of 281.0% from the September 30th total of 62,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 521,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

CRF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.26. 523,324 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 588,673. Cornerstone Total Return Fund has a one year low of $10.29 and a one year high of $13.65.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1537 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.

In other Cornerstone Total Return Fund news, Director Matthew Morris sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total transaction of $164,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 180.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 4,050 shares during the last quarter. DCM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Capital CS Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 94.7% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 15,728 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 7,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,012 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.17% of the company’s stock.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Company Profile

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund, which engages in seeking capital appreciation with current income. The company was founded on March 16, 1973 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

