Short Interest in Critical Elements Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:CRECF) Drops By 95.2%

Critical Elements Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:CRECF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 95.2% from the September 30th total of 35,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 93,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Critical Elements Lithium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CRECF traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.32. The company had a trading volume of 53,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,330. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.08. Critical Elements Lithium has a 52-week low of $0.52 and a 52-week high of $1.52.

Critical Elements Lithium Corp. engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties. Its projects include Rose lithium-tantalum, Nisk, Arques, Bourier, Caumont, Dumulon, Duval, Lemare, and Valiquette. The company was founded on September 11, 2006 and is headquartered in Montréal, Canada.

