Short Interest in Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBCCF) Expands By 171.4%

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBCCF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 171.4% from the September 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 82,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:DBCCF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.18. 89,877 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,087. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.21. Decibel Cannabis has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $0.30.

Separately, Raymond James dropped their target price on Decibel Cannabis from C$1.00 to C$0.85 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th.

About Decibel Cannabis

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc engages in the cultivation, processing, production, and retail sale of cannabis products in Canada. It offers cannabis flower, cannabis pre-rolls, and cannabis biomass to licensed producers in Canada. The company is also involved in the extraction, processing, and manufacturing of various cannabis derivative products.

