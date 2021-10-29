Short Interest in Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBCCF) Expands By 171.4%

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBCCF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 171.4% from the September 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 82,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:DBCCF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.18. 89,877 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,087. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.21. Decibel Cannabis has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $0.30.

Separately, Raymond James dropped their target price on Decibel Cannabis from C$1.00 to C$0.85 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th.

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc engages in the cultivation, processing, production, and retail sale of cannabis products in Canada. It offers cannabis flower, cannabis pre-rolls, and cannabis biomass to licensed producers in Canada. The company is also involved in the extraction, processing, and manufacturing of various cannabis derivative products.

