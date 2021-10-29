Short Interest in ESP Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESPIQ) Grows By 355.6%

ESP Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESPIQ) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,100 shares, a growth of 355.6% from the September 30th total of 17,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 207,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of ESP Resources stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.01. 15,079 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 943,072. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average is $0.01. ESP Resources has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.03.

About ESP Resources

ESP Resources, Inc is an oil and gas services company, which engages in manufacturing, distributing marketing and supplying of specialty chemicals for oil and gas industry. The company was founded by David Dugas on October 27, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

