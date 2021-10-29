Short Interest in FitLife Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FTLF) Rises By 100.0%

FitLife Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FTLF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the September 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS FTLF remained flat at $$54.00 during trading on Friday. 180 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,267. FitLife Brands has a twelve month low of $14.52 and a twelve month high of $55.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.63 million, a PE ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.07.

FitLife Brands (OTCMKTS:FTLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.14 million during the quarter. FitLife Brands had a return on equity of 52.80% and a net margin of 38.93%.

FitLife Brands, Inc engages in the provision of nutritional supplements for health conscious consumers. Its brands include PMD Sports, iSatori, NDS Nutrition, Metis Nutrition, SirenLabs, BioGenetic Laboratories, Energize, and Core Active. The company was founded by Scott D. Landow on July 26, 2005 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

