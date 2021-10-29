Short Interest in FonU2, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FONU) Expands By 289.2%

FonU2, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FONU) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,200 shares, a growth of 289.2% from the September 30th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 330,296,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of FONU traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.00. The stock had a trading volume of 45,365,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,753,750. FonU2 has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.01.

About FonU2

FONU2, Inc is a film production and social commerce company. It develops precision sales and marketing platform that integrates into the social media networks. The company was founded by Jeffrey M. Pollitt in 1997 and is headquartered in Rincon, GA.

