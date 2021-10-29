Short Interest in FonU2, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FONU) Expands By 289.2%

FonU2, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FONU) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,200 shares, a growth of 289.2% from the September 30th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 330,296,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of FONU traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.00. The stock had a trading volume of 45,365,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,753,750. FonU2 has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.01.
About FonU2
