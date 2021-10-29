Short Interest in Glanbia plc (OTCMKTS:GLAPF) Increases By 1,533.3%

Glanbia plc (OTCMKTS:GLAPF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, an increase of 1,533.3% from the September 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 49.0 days.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GLAPF. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Glanbia in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Glanbia in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Glanbia to a “hold” rating and set a $14.30 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

GLAPF opened at $15.72 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.40 and a 200 day moving average of $16.62. Glanbia has a 12 month low of $12.40 and a 12 month high of $17.70.

Glanbia plc operates as a nutrition company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Glanbia Performance Nutrition, Glanbia Nutritionals, and Glanbia Ireland. The Glanbia Performance Nutrition segment manufactures and sells sports nutrition and lifestyle nutrition products in various formats, including powders, ready-to-eat bars and snacking foods, and ready-to-drink beverages through various channels, such as specialty retail, e-Commerce, and gyms, as well the food, drug, mass, and club channels.

