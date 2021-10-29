Short Interest in Guangzhou R&F Properties Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GZUHY) Decreases By 90.0%

Guangzhou R&F Properties Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GZUHY) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 90.0% from the September 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Guangzhou R&F Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Guangzhou R&F Properties stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.27. 161 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 377. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.91. Guangzhou R&F Properties has a 52-week low of $11.26 and a 52-week high of $26.05.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a $2.2362 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a yield of 13.7%.

Guangzhou R&F Properties Company Profile

Guangzhou R&F Properties Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of residential and commercial properties in the People's Republic of China, Malaysia, Cambodia, Korea, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company invests in and develops various properties, including hotels, office buildings, shopping malls, logistic parks, and other retail properties in Beijing, Guangzhou, and other cities.

