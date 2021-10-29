Short Interest in Ilustrato Pictures International Inc. (OTCMKTS:ILUS) Drops By 62.2%

Ilustrato Pictures International Inc. (OTCMKTS:ILUS) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 149,400 shares, a decline of 62.2% from the September 30th total of 395,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,090,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

ILUS stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.36. The stock had a trading volume of 8,978,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,089,361. Ilustrato Pictures International has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.23.

About Ilustrato Pictures International

Ilustrato Pictures International, Inc is an investment company, which focuses on acquiring businesses in the technology, engineering & manufacturing sector. The company was founded on April 27, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

