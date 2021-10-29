Short Interest in Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT) Drops By 71.4%

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 71.4% from the September 30th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

IHIT stock remained flat at $$9.90 during trading on Friday. 34,159 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,211. Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund has a twelve month low of $7.82 and a twelve month high of $10.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.69.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.044 per share. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 13th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 100.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 106.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 5,313 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $195,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 126.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 82,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 46,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 116.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 116,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 62,835 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It also invests in real estate debt securities including commercial mortgage-backed securities. The fund employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up approach to create its portfolio.

