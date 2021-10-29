Short Interest in Iron Spark I Inc. (NASDAQ:ISAA) Increases By 304.8%

Iron Spark I Inc. (NASDAQ:ISAA) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, an increase of 304.8% from the September 30th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ ISAA traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.04. 30,347 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,485. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.95. Iron Spark I has a 12-month low of $9.85 and a 12-month high of $10.06.

Get Iron Spark I alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Iron Spark I during the second quarter valued at about $1,998,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Iron Spark I during the second quarter valued at about $7,645,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in Iron Spark I during the second quarter valued at about $2,237,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Spark I during the second quarter worth about $4,990,000. Finally, Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Spark I during the second quarter worth about $379,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

About Iron Spark I

Iron Spark I Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Jackson, Wyoming.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Spark I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Spark I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.