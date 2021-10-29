Short Interest in Megaworld Co. (OTCMKTS:MGAWY) Decreases By 63.6%

Megaworld Co. (OTCMKTS:MGAWY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 63.6% from the September 30th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of Megaworld stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.50. The stock had a trading volume of 115 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,068. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.26. Megaworld has a 12-month low of $10.72 and a 12-month high of $18.66.

About Megaworld

Megaworld Corp. engages in property-related activities such as project design, construction, and property management. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Rental, Hotel Operations, and Corporate and Others. The Real Estate segment pertains to the development and sale of residential and office developments.

