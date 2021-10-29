Short Interest in Micron Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MICR) Declines By 66.7%

Micron Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MICR) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the September 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

MICR stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.14. The stock had a trading volume of 5,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,266. Micron Solutions has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $4.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.97 and a 200 day moving average of $3.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.42.

Micron Solutions (OTCMKTS:MICR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.39 million during the quarter.

Micron Solutions, Inc is a diversified contract manufacturing organization that produces engineered, medical device technologies requiring precision machining and injection molding. The firm also manufactures components, devices and equipment for military, law enforcement, industrial and consumer product applications.

