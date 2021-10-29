Short Interest in Miromatrix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRO) Declines By 68.3%

Miromatrix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRO) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,200 shares, a decline of 68.3% from the September 30th total of 114,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Miromatrix Medical during the second quarter valued at $157,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Miromatrix Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $654,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in Miromatrix Medical in the second quarter worth about $1,165,000. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new stake in Miromatrix Medical during the second quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD purchased a new stake in Miromatrix Medical during the second quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Institutional investors own 16.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Miromatrix Medical alerts:

NASDAQ:MIRO traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.48. The stock had a trading volume of 777 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,322. Miromatrix Medical has a 52 week low of $6.51 and a 52 week high of $16.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 27.16 and a quick ratio of 27.16.

Separately, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Miromatrix Medical in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company.

About Miromatrix Medical

Miromatrix Medical Inc engages in the development of biological human organs to solve the chronic shortage of transplantable organs. The company also develops organ-derived biological products for various applications, such as soft tissue reinforcement and wound care. It uses its perfusion decellularization/recellularization technology to engineer transplantable organs for the people who need them.

Featured Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Miromatrix Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Miromatrix Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.