Short Interest in Mitesco, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MITI) Declines By 99.8%

Mitesco, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MITI) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.8% from the September 30th total of 51,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 503,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

MITI opened at $0.29 on Friday. Mitesco has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.26. The firm has a market cap of $61.73 million, a P/E ratio of -7.25 and a beta of -1.44.

Mitesco (OTCMKTS:MITI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter.

Mitesco, Inc engages in the development, production, and sale of pharmaceuticals. It offers pharmaceutical formulations for both the human and veterinary market. The firm also focuses on the development of software applications in the healthcare arena, including telemedicine; and consideration of services offering using blockchain encryption technology for various aspects of the healthcare industry.

