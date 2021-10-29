Short Interest in NWS Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:NWSZF) Declines By 72.2%

NWS Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:NWSZF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,300 shares, a drop of 72.2% from the September 30th total of 184,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

NWSZF remained flat at $$0.90 during midday trading on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.91. NWS has a 52 week low of $0.90 and a 52 week high of $0.90.

NWS Company Profile

NWS Holdings Limited engages in infrastructure and services businesses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. The company operates through Roads, Aviation, Construction, Insurance, Environment, Logistics, Facilities Management, Transport, and Strategic Investments segments. It operates roads and related projects; and power plants.

