Short Interest in PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) Drops By 59.6%

PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) saw a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 618,700 shares, a drop of 59.6% from the September 30th total of 1,530,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 732,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ:PTE opened at $0.57 on Friday. PolarityTE has a 12 month low of $0.51 and a 12 month high of $1.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $46.13 million, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.99.

PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. PolarityTE had a negative net margin of 266.25% and a negative return on equity of 103.16%. The business had revenue of $2.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that PolarityTE will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PolarityTE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PTE. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of PolarityTE during the first quarter worth $24,884,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of PolarityTE during the second quarter worth $2,193,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PolarityTE by 135.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,720,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565,310 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PolarityTE by 159.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,147,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 705,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of PolarityTE by 360.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 718,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 562,326 shares during the last quarter. 13.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PolarityTE Company Profile

PolarityTE, Inc is a biotechnology company developing and commercializing regenerative tissue products and biomaterials. The firm products include SkinTE Cryo, SkinTE POC, PTE 11000, OsteoTE and Real Time Assistant. Its SkinTE product is commercially available for the repair, reconstruction, replacement, and supplementation of skin in patients who have a need for treatment of acute or chronic wounds, burns, surgical reconstruction events, scar revision, or removal of dysfunctional skin grafts.

