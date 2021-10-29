Short Interest in Premier Biomedical, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIEI) Expands By 200.0%

Premier Biomedical, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIEI) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,800 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the September 30th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,736,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS BIEI traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.00. 6,237,679 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,749,273. Premier Biomedical has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.01.

Premier Biomedical Company Profile

Premier Biomedical, Inc is a research-based company, which engages in the development and discovery of medical products. It focuses on the development and distribution of hemp oil based topical pain relief products. The company was founded by Mitchell S. Felder on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Jackson Center, PA.

