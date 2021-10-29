Short Interest in Premier Biomedical, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIEI) Expands By 200.0%

Premier Biomedical, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIEI) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,800 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the September 30th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,736,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS BIEI traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.00. 6,237,679 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,749,273. Premier Biomedical has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.01.
Premier Biomedical Company Profile
