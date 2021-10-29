Short Interest in QuoteMedia, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QMCI) Decreases By 54.1%

QuoteMedia, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QMCI) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 54.1% from the September 30th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 76,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of QMCI opened at $0.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.87 million, a P/E ratio of -17.54 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.19. QuoteMedia has a 1 year low of $0.08 and a 1 year high of $0.40.

QuoteMedia Company Profile

QuoteMedia, Inc engages in the provision of financial data, news feeds, market research information, and financial software solutions to online brokerages, clearing firms, banks, financial service companies, media portals, and public corporations. It operates through the following product lines: Interactive Content and Data Applications, Data Feed Services, and Portfolio Management Systems.

