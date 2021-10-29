Short Interest in QuoteMedia, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QMCI) Decreases By 54.1%

QuoteMedia, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QMCI) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 54.1% from the September 30th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 76,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of QMCI opened at $0.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.87 million, a P/E ratio of -17.54 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.19. QuoteMedia has a 1 year low of $0.08 and a 1 year high of $0.40.
QuoteMedia Company Profile
See Also: What are the components of an earnings report?
Receive News & Ratings for QuoteMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuoteMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.