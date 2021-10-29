Short Interest in Secom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOMLY) Grows By 1,900.0%

Secom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOMLY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, an increase of 1,900.0% from the September 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 117,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Secom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of SOMLY stock opened at $17.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.61. Secom has a one year low of $16.62 and a one year high of $25.55. The firm has a market cap of $16.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 0.29.

Secom (OTCMKTS:SOMLY) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter. Secom had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 6.80%. As a group, research analysts predict that Secom will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Secom Company Profile

SECOM Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of security services. It operates through the following segments: Security Services, Fire Protection Services, Medical Services, Insurance Services, Geographic Information Services, Information and Communication Related Services, and Real Estate and Others. The Security Services segment provides centralized online commercial, home security, and large-scale proprietary security systems.

