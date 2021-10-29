Short Interest in Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) Increases By 4,100.0%

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a growth of 4,100.0% from the September 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of Smurfit Kappa Group stock opened at $53.47 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.29. The company has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Smurfit Kappa Group has a 52 week low of $37.44 and a 52 week high of $60.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a $0.227 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. Smurfit Kappa Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.79%.

SMFKY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cheuvreux raised Smurfit Kappa Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Smurfit Kappa Group in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Smurfit Kappa Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Smurfit Kappa Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.00.

Smurfit Kappa Group Company Profile

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates in two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, ecommerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products, as well as composite cardboard tubes, and bags and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

