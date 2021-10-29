Short Interest in Solar Energy Initiatives, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNRY) Grows By 841.7%

Solar Energy Initiatives, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNRY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,200 shares, a growth of 841.7% from the September 30th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,671,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of SNRY stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.01. Solar Energy Initiatives has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.02.

Solar Energy Initiatives Company Profile

Solar Energy Initiatives, Inc engages in the provision of solar thermal and photovoltaic products. The company was founded by David W. Fann on June 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

