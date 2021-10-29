Short Interest in Solar Energy Initiatives, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNRY) Grows By 841.7%

Solar Energy Initiatives, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNRY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,200 shares, a growth of 841.7% from the September 30th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,671,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of SNRY stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.01. Solar Energy Initiatives has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.02.
Solar Energy Initiatives Company Profile
See Also: Channel Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Solar Energy Initiatives Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solar Energy Initiatives and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.