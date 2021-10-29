Short Interest in Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AKIC) Expands By 106.0%

Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AKIC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, an increase of 106.0% from the September 30th total of 8,400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Shares of Sports Ventures Acquisition stock opened at $9.79 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.74. Sports Ventures Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.55 and a 12 month high of $10.88.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Sports Ventures Acquisition by 100.0% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 58,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 29,474 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Sports Ventures Acquisition during the second quarter worth $63,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sports Ventures Acquisition during the second quarter worth $112,000. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sports Ventures Acquisition during the second quarter worth $4,587,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sports Ventures Acquisition during the second quarter worth $767,000. 67.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Bal Harbour, Florida.

