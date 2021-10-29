Short Interest in The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN) Decreases By 76.3%

The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a decline of 76.3% from the September 30th total of 32,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 85,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

IFN stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.35. The company had a trading volume of 89,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,976. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.05. The India Fund has a 1-year low of $16.55 and a 1-year high of $23.78.

Get The India Fund alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th were paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th. This is an increase from The India Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in The India Fund in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in The India Fund during the second quarter worth about $44,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in The India Fund during the second quarter worth about $82,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in The India Fund during the second quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in The India Fund during the second quarter worth about $256,000. 22.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The India Fund Company Profile

The India Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The fund employs a quantitative and fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking and asset allocation approach to create its portfolio.

See Also: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for The India Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The India Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.